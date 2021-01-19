COMMENT: ECB/Fed eye BoJ in search to avoid market dysfunction

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 19 (IFR) - Japanisation remains a risk for many countries and one of the tasks for central banks is to learn the lesson from BoJ's experience/experiment with unconventional policy and avoid such an outcome. We seem to be at an important juncture with regards to the next phase with BoJ unconventional policy with Reuters reporting [nL4N2JT0XW] that the BoJ will consider scaling back ETF purchases as well as loosen its grip on yield curve control (YCC).

The report from Reuters was yesterday but it is only now that we are seeing much more focus and debate from the market. We will highlight a few themes/thoughts in point form in order to keep things brief.

1) The BoJ is looking at its toolbox ahead of its March policy review with the central bank worried about the market impact of prolonged easing which it believes has made markets "rigid and complacent".

2) With ETFs the BoJ is said to account for 80% of the market while its JGB holdings are close to 45% of the market. The BoJ is looking to scale back ETF purchases and loosen grip on YCC without wanting this to be seen as policy tightening.

3) The focus from the BoJ is on outcome-based - to maintain market stability - while shifting away from target-based in order to avoid increasing market dysfunction. The key here is to make flexible purchases.

4) YCC of keeping short term rates around -0.1% and the 10y yield around zero is not expected to be altered. But the BoJ intends to adjust YCC to allow the yield curve to steepen slightly and super-long interest rates to move higher.

5) The adoption of flexibility is not new and is something that the BoJ has already implemented when it comes to keeping the 10y yield around zero under YCC. However, the desire here is much broader as it looks to lessen its footprint.

6) The ECB seems to have already adopted a more flexible stance in December when it adopted an important shift in implementing PEPP where purchase flows did not need to exhaust the full PEPP envelope if favourable financing conditions could be maintained. See "COMMENT: ECB - Important shift in implementing PEPP adopted, YCC?"; [nIfp4ycpMY].

7) The Fed on the other hand has yet to walk down this road as it continues with purchases at a steady pace of $120bn per month. Although the trio of Powell, Clarida and Brainard put to bed last week any early talk of tapering. See "COMMENT: Fed - Door shut on taper debate, now is not the time"; [nIfpbYxwLH].

Differences are starting to emerge, a result of how fiscal and monetary policy interact, with issuance and asset purchases being the glue. Beyond ETFs there is room for Japan to expand fiscal policy further and issue longer dated JGBs which would help the BoJ. The ECB seems to have adopted its flexible approach, but its goal is still to maintain favourable financing conditions which it believes it can do without using the full PEPP envelope. Meanwhile, expected fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden is likely to increase the debate over whether the Fed also needs to focus on financing conditions by upping its asset purchases in order to keep yields low and the yield curve flat.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

