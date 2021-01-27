COMMENT: ECB - Desperate to inject FX/policy feedback loop

Refiles with updated probability and adds chart

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - ECB policy makers followed comments from ECB board member Knot yesterday by highlighting their discomfort with the lack of ECB rate cut pricing from the market (Bloomberg source story yesterday). There is a clear desire to see the markets take more seriously the ECB threat of acting should the EUR appreciate to such an extent that it would threaten the inflation outlook.

ECB's Knot (not known to be dovish) earlier yesterday stepped up communication with regards to FX by highlighting that the ECB had the tools to counter EUR strength, pointing to the ECB having room to cut rates as rates are not yet at the lower bound. Market pricing has only shifted modestly on the back of the Knot/source story with a 10bps cut in the deposit rate now seen with a 65% probability by mid-2022 compared to 40% yesterday.

The markets are still of the view that 1) the EUR has further to strengthen before the ECB even contemplates cutting rates; 2) the decision to cut rates is more complex given it has to be weighed by its impact on the banking system; 3) had a rate cut been more palatable the ECB would have cut already instead of adopting a two-tier system whereby the TLTRO rate is the more important rate.

Trying to get markets to price in a threat of a rate cut in the belief that the ECB can counter EUR gains is a dangerous game. As when the EUR does continue to rise and the ECB finds that a rate cut is not palatable, then it could be forced into an uncomfortable situation.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

