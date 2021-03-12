COMMENT: ECB - Commitment made...breaking down the strategy

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 12 (IFR) - While market attention will be on the weekly PEPP purchase data, starting with the release on March 22, the ECB is focused more on the monthly data. A Reuters ECB source story yesterday emphasised agreement on a monthly target for PEPP purchases that for obvious reasons will not be made public. This pace according to the source story will be above the €60bn pace of February but not as high as €100bn per month.

In addition to having a monthly target for purchases the ECB has a small tolerance band around this target reflecting the flexibility on "significantly higher pace" of purchases. While the ECB has agreed to a higher purchase pace, there is still disagreement about what exactly is the objective. For some (Panetta) it is about returning financing conditions to those at the time of the December meeting while others see a changed outlook justifying some of the recent moves in yields and preventing a further tightening of financing conditions.

What we are left with is flexibility on purchases and ambiguity on how far the ECB wants to push nominal/real yields lower. In our view the ECB 1) does not want to be seen as managing financing conditions in such a way that it gives the impression of having a yield/spread curve control strategy; but 2) wants to convince the market that it's desire to maintain favourable financing conditions is credible which will be important as Treasury yields rise on optimism over a US Covid recovery.

A credible initial response could actually help to limit the amount the ECB has to intervene via PEPP in order to maintain favourable financing conditions.

Monthly net PEPP purchases (€ mn) 2020 March 15,444 April 103,366 May 115,855 June 120,321 July 85,423 August 59,466 September 67,308 October 61,985 November 70,835 December 57,163 2021 January 53,046 February* 60,000

* Estimated from weekly PEPP data

Source: ECB, Refinitiv

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

