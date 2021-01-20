COMMENT: ECB - Cementing perceptions on yield/spread curve control

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - It's nice to give something a name and with the BoJ and RBA active practitioners of yield curve control (YCC) the debate persists over 1) whether other central banks should adopt such a policy more formally; 2) whether these central banks are implicitly following such a policy; and 3) whether the ECB has an added focus in the form of spread curve control. Below we will go through some of our thinking on the subject

1) After Lagarde's faux pas on the ECB not being there to close the spreads last year there was a swift U-turn with the announcement of the PEPP. The PEPP started off focusing on reducing the risk of fragmentation in the euro area financing conditions, and once these risks stabilised the attention turned to maintaining loose financing costs. This evolution is evident in the way in which ECB PEPP purchases moved progressively closer to reflecting their Capital Keys (CapKeys) as 2020 progressed (Chart 1).

2) Had the ECB been focused on closing the spreads more actively, the deviations from CapKeys would likely have persisted for longer. Instead along with a movement of PEPP purchases closer to their CapKeys, there has also been a reduction in the weekly purchase pace (Chart 2). This reduction reflected financing conditions being already low or loose and the ECB's desire not to extend this further.

3) On the financing conditions themselves the ECB sees the degree of accommodation as unprecedented, with ECB's Schnabel in the minutes of the ECB December meeting highlighting a) the entire euro area GDP-weighted sovereign yield curve being significantly below its pre-pandemic level and firmly in negative territory; and b) euro area countries now being able to fund long-term at or below the GDP-weighted average of rates in the bonds of non-euro area advanced economies.

4) Unlike the BoJ or RBA where YCC has a target for yields, the ECB seems to be implicitly following a yield and spread curve control type strategy, but with the broader financing conditions in mind. There is inbuilt flexibility in what the ECB is doing as financing conditions are broadly defined as "comprising interest rates as well as credit volumes and conditions" of all private and public sectors of the economy. If credit volumes and conditions are moving more favourably or GDP-weighted average rates on non-euro bonds are rising, then the ECB can allow yields/spreads to drift higher.

5) One of the attractions/benefits of YCC is that it allows for lower purchases given a credible target for yields. The ECB seems to have embarked on this same benefit as at the December meeting the ECB adopted an important shift in implementing PEPP. This shift involves highlighting that the ECB need not use the full PEPP envelope. That is maintaining favourable financing conditions with "asset purchase flows that did not exhaust the full amount available under PEPP". It's too early to see this strategy in action as we have really only had 1-week of data and that might have been impacted by the recent uptick in Italian political risk. The weekly PEPP purchase pace was €18.2bn in the week ending Jan 15 on settlement basis.

6) The latest Bloomberg story (citing officials familiar with the matter) can only help the ECB's strategy of reducing the purchase pace while keeping a lid on yields and spreads of euro area government bonds. This story says the ECB is buying bonds to "limit the differences between yields for the strongest and weakest economies in the eurozone" and the "central bank has specific ideas on what spreads are appropriate". Cementing perceptions will help the ECB attain greater flexibility on purchases as the market now believes the ECB has an implicit target for yields and spreads. Not making things official means that it cannot be a focus for future legal preceding's accusing it of monetary financing.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))