COMMENT: ECB - Bund underperformance continues despite PEPP

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - 10y Bund yields are approaching their highs from last week which are in turn the highest level since March 2020. What is also noticeable is that the rise in 10y Bund yield since the March 11 ECB meeting has outpaced the move on US Treasuries (see Chart 1). This underperformance of Bunds has continued today as 10y Bund yield is up some 4.5bps compared to 1.5bps for 10y Treasury yield.

Chart 1:

Remember it’s the ECB that is looking to preserve favourable financing conditions with the Fed comfortable with the rise in yields and the overall state of US financial conditions. The ECB has upped its PEPP purchase pace, but you have really got to squint in the weekly data (Chart 2) and even the ECB's preferred monthly net purchase data (Chart 3) to see an uptick in the pace. The uncertainty over the ECB's reaction function and overall objective with preserving favourable financing conditions remains.

This uncertainly likely reflects 1) divisions within the ECB as to defining financing conditions, which might explain the all-encompassing holistic and multifaceted approach that incorporates upstream and downstream indicators; and 2) related to this a divergence within the ECB as to whether action is really necessary/justified. Remember that at the March meeting the agreement to increase the purchase pace in Q2 was agreed provided the "pace of purchases could be reduced in the future" (March minutes).

Comments from ECB's Martin Kazaks last week (setting a low bar for reducing PEPP purchase pace in June) and ECB's Phillip Lane this week (yields "low and anchored") suggest that there is little appetite for aggressively countering a rise in yields. ECB communication and weekly PEPP release will continue to be gauged for clues regarding the ECB's reaction function and whether it is willing to step-up purchases from what seems like an agreed €80bn a month pace during Q2.

Chart 2:

Chart 3:

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

