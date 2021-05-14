COMMENT: ECB - April minutes due, insight ahead of June

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The minutes of the ECB's April 21-22 meeting are due today at 1130GMT. The June meeting is going to be important regarding the PEPP outlook and the April ECB meeting minutes today may provide valuable insight into ECB thinking and scope for what could be another compromise at the next meeting.

We will be looking out for...

Short and calm?: It is worth remembering that this meeting was reported (Reuters source story) as being short and calm. This was because the hawks did not repeat public calls to reduce the PEPP purchase pace and that no discussions took place on plans for PEPP beyond June. It will be interesting to see if this is confirmed, and also any details as to the basis for reserving discussions on the PEPP for the June meeting.

The PEPP purchase pace: By the time of the ECB meeting markets would have had the March monthly data on PEPP purchases as well as weekly PEPP data. However, it will be interesting to see what insight (if any) the ECB provides on progress on the purchase pace. More important will be any insight into outcomes and what indicators are being looked at to measure success.

Financial conditions: The minutes of the March meeting suggested that both ECB's Schnabel and ECB's Lane (ECB President Lagarde's top two lieutenants) did not seem too bothered by developments on financing conditions. Ms Schnabel highlighted real 10-year risk free rates while Mr Lane highlighted the overall state of financial conditions. What indicators are a bigger focus within their overall holistic and multifaceted approach remains uncertain.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))