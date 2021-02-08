COMMENT: Convexity debated as US 10-year hits 1.20%

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - After closing at a YTD high last week and breaking the intraday high of Jan 12 we now have the 10-year yield extending further to touch 1.20%. With the front-end anchored it's not surprising that the 2s/10s spread is also at its widest since early-2017. And this is all happening in a backdrop of a continued reflation trade. Equities also continue to march higher, adding to the weakness in bonds, as once again markets focus on the potential for an asset allocation shift.

The higher yields are being accompanied by a further rise in inflation breakevens with the US 5-year and 10-year now having hit 2.30% and 2.20% respectively. You have to go back to 2013/2014 to see US 5- and 10-year breakevens at current levels. It was at the start of the year when both the above broke through 2% levels, so some big moves over the last 1-month. The reflation trade is also being supported by oil see "GRAPHIC: Oil higher, curve backwardation...supports inflation bulls"; [nIfp44MX8V].

The key question is at what level on the 10y do we start to get convexity hedging as a factor that could accelerate the move up in yields. The 1.30% level is a potential focus as a trigger for convexity related hedging. The task of trying to figure out the convexity point is complicated by the Fed's asset purchases to which they own a large chunk of the MBS market and unlikely to hedge.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))