COMMENT: Brexit - Measured response from FX options on no-deal risks

LONDON, December 21 (IFR) - The UK is feeling increasingly isolated as transport links to various countries come to a halt and no-deal odds are back up again. On the latter the reality is that pricing of a no-deal outcome has gone from around 75-80% on Friday back to being 50/50 with EUR/GBP back to its but not yet breaking the highs of last week.

While GBP weakness is understandable, different this time around is that no-deal pricing in FX options is not as extreme when it comes to shorter dated vols and risk/reversal delivering a more measured response. 1-week and 1-month vols as well as risk/reversals are not as wide as they were heading into the Sunday (Dec 13) deadline. See chart of 1w vols and risk/reversals on EUR/GBP below. Given liquidity/depth issues this reaction from FX options is important as some of the pricing would tend to also reflect the difficulty in managing option Greeks.

Another Sunday has passed, and the talks are continuing as neither side wants to pull the plug on talks nor seen as having caved. What we do know is that the transition period is not being extended and thus the deadline of December 31 (as of writing) remains which means that this is the true deadline. The near-term economic risks to the UK are compounded not only by the prospect of moving to WTO terms in the New Year but also the travel bans that has halted both travel/freight movement on concerns over the new Covid strain.

We prefer playing GBP risk via options as it provides insulation from jump risk as we approach illiquidity/depth air pockets and Brexit/Covid headline risks. Strategies that provide limited loss type features remain attractive such as reverse knock-out GBP/USD structures.

