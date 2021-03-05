COMMENT: BoJ - Kuroda kills 10y yield band widening speculation

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Mar 5 (IFR) - JGBs rallied sharply following BoJ Governor Kuroda’s comment that "I don't think it's necessary or appropriate to sharply widen the band". There had been growing speculation that the BoJ would widen the yield band that currently allows the 10y yield to move 40bps around 0%. The 10y yield fell 7bps while the 30y yield was down 6.5bps but had at one stage been lower by 12.5bps.

Given the move in global yields it is questionable how long JGB yields can stay at lower levels but the sharp moves highlight 1) the weight of positioning that was offside in looking for a yield band widening; and 2) a degree of confidence that the BoJ will act strongly to keep the 10y yield closer to zero.

The original thinking in a wider band was to allow the yield curve to steepen and in turn help the financial system. Anchoring the 10y yield at a time when global yields are rising could still help to bring about a steeper yield curve via a shift in purchase composition.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))