COMMENT: BoE - Staff to work on exit sequencing guidelines

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - Something that is likely to be easily lost in the focus on NIRP debate is the BoE's decision to ask Bank staff to start work on sequencing. The BoE minutes show that the Committee asked staff to "commence work to reconsider the previous guidance on the appropriate strategy for tightening monetary policy should that be required in the future".

The guidance previously had been more general with the BoE saying stating that the stock of purchases would be maintained until rates reached a level from which it could be cut materially. In June 2018 the BoE specified that stock of purchases would be maintained until rates reached "around 1.5%". Thus, the sequencing had always been that QE would be maintained and interest rates would be hiked first.

The BoE could shift this sequencing with BoE governor Bailey in June 2020 indicating a preference to sell government bonds first before hiking interest rates. Bailey at the time wrote in a Bloomberg article "When the time comes to withdraw monetary stimulus, in my opinion it may be better to consider adjusting the level of reserves first without waiting to raise interest rates on a sustained basis".

Central banks taper QE purchases and only the Fed has had a brief experience with quantitative tightening but that was after lift-off and the Fed Funds rate had reached 1.25%. Any adjustment to the exit sequencing would be a carefully watched experiment if any change is agreed and when policy tightening becomes necessary.

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/monetary-policy-summary-and-minutes/2021/february-2021.pdf

