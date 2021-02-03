COMMENT: BoE - Rate cut bets decline ahead of NIRP research publication

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Following the BoE meeting Thursday we are expecting to see the Bank publish research on negative rates. The conclusion from this research is likely to be that negative rates are an attractive tool under certain conditions, but that there is no desire to implement it anytime soon. Given the UK is ahead of others on its vaccine programme and Brexit tail risks have subsided the likely narrative from the BoE on Thursday has already been acknowledged by the market.

Rate cut expectations have seen a decline since the start of the year with a 10bps cut (zero interest rates on official rate) now no longer fully priced for this year. This pricing is a far cry from expectations at the stat of the year when a 10bps cut (ZIRP) was fully priced by the Aug meeting, and a further 10bps cut (NIRP) was priced with slight odds above 50%.

Current market pricing on BoE MPC date SONIA has a 10bps cut by year-end priced with a 85% probability via 1) helping to anchor market rates at a lower level; 2) strengthen forward guidance that rates will not be hiked anytime soon; and 3) help keep financial conditions loose especially for government borrowing. The more immediate risk is not from monetary policy but fiscal policy and the prospect that the UK government and Chancellor Sunak (FinMin) is mulling plans to reduce public debt.

Still low inflation and inflation expectations, a pandemic that is still ongoing, and Brexit related risks that are still unknown suggest that it is too early to focus on putting the fiscal house in order...especially given the support from the BoE's QE programme. The debate over the fiscal policy outlook (the Budget is on March 3) is likely much more important than the ZIRP/NIRP debate.

We don’t see UK gilts going anywhere special with yields likely to remain sideways as the BoE looks to maintain favourable financial conditions.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))