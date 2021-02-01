COMMENT: BOE - NIRP bets shift into 2022 ahead of MPC meeting

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The BoE meeting this week is expected to see it publish its research on negative rates. It is likely that the BoE will keep open NIRP (negative interest rate policy) as a tool but will not signal a desire to implement it anytime soon.

For financial markets, this prospect has already been priced with market expectations seeing a significant shift from where they stood at the start of the year. At the beginning of 2021 the market was priced for the BoE to cut rates to zero in Aug and then follow-up with NIRP with a 50% probability by end-2021. These expectations now sit with zero rates seen with a 95% probability by end-2021 and NIRP priced with a 10bps probability by end-Q1 2022. The shift in market pricing is evident in the chart below.

The more positive news with regards to the UK vaccine programme has helped to increase confidence over a H2 rebound, although Brexit remains an unknown. However, the BoE will not be looking to kill off the NIRP debate completely as it has a favourable impact via 1) helping to anchor market rates at a lower level; 2) strengthen forward guidance that rates will not be hiked anytime soon; and 3) help keep financial conditions loose especially for government borrowing.

