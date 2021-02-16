Markets

COMMENT: BoE - Gilts lead weakness aided by front-end

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

On a YTD basis the rise in Gilt yields has outpaced the rise in Treasury and Bund yields across the curve.

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - On a YTD basis the rise in Gilt yields has outpaced the rise in Treasury and Bund yields across the curve. The 10-year Gilt yield is up some 44.5bps YTD compared to 34bps for Treasuries and 24bps for Bunds. This has been helped by the front-end where 2-year Treasury yields have been largely flat (although they have hit a record low yield recently) while 2y Bund yields are up 3bps and 2y Gilt yields up some 11bps.
The latter has been on the back of a shift in BoE rate expectations where markets have priced out not only the prospect of a further 10bps rate cut (taking official rates to zero) but also a further 10bps cut (taking rates to negative). As with other central banks the BoE has adopted a script of wanting to wait for inflation to move up on a more sustainable basis. The combination of the pandemic and Brexit creates a difficult environment of working out where inflation is heading given its impact on both supply and demand.
Under ex-governor Carney the BoE looked to tie forward guidance to specific outcomes on unemployment in order to keep a lid on market rate expectations. The question is whether the BoE experiments with this type of forward guidance again in order to keep a lid on UK rate expectations at a time when markets are flirting with upside risks to the inflation/growth outlook. 

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More