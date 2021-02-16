COMMENT: BoE - Gilts lead weakness aided by front-end

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - On a YTD basis the rise in Gilt yields has outpaced the rise in Treasury and Bund yields across the curve. The 10-year Gilt yield is up some 44.5bps YTD compared to 34bps for Treasuries and 24bps for Bunds. This has been helped by the front-end where 2-year Treasury yields have been largely flat (although they have hit a record low yield recently) while 2y Bund yields are up 3bps and 2y Gilt yields up some 11bps.

The latter has been on the back of a shift in BoE rate expectations where markets have priced out not only the prospect of a further 10bps rate cut (taking official rates to zero) but also a further 10bps cut (taking rates to negative). As with other central banks the BoE has adopted a script of wanting to wait for inflation to move up on a more sustainable basis. The combination of the pandemic and Brexit creates a difficult environment of working out where inflation is heading given its impact on both supply and demand.

Under ex-governor Carney the BoE looked to tie forward guidance to specific outcomes on unemployment in order to keep a lid on market rate expectations. The question is whether the BoE experiments with this type of forward guidance again in order to keep a lid on UK rate expectations at a time when markets are flirting with upside risks to the inflation/growth outlook.

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))