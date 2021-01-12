COMMENT: BoE - Bailey talks delayed recovery trajectory

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Covid-19/Brexit related uncertainty has only increased near-term uncertainty and the data is proving much more difficult to gauge. It's not surprising then that BoE governor Bailey is choosing to stick to the recovery trajectory but now sees it as being delayed still believing in its basic shape.

This is what forecasts/economists do best when faced with uncertainty is to wait for information and stick to a script that delays the eventual outcome...remember how rate hike forecasts in pre-Covid-19 period were always rolled forward. This uncertainty (and eventual confidence) will be reflected in the updated forecasts that will be released following the February BoE MPC meeting.

On the issue of negative rates Bailey is still sticking to the line that there are issues with the policy worried such a move could hurt banks. This is in contrast with MPC member Tenreyro who yesterday was in favour of negative rates saying it could boost growth an inflation while seeing limited stimulus from QE/forward guidance.

Since Friday's close negative rate bets have actually moved lower as markets have focused on the reflation trade and the lack of follow-through from Bailey after Tenreyro comments yesterday (see chart).

