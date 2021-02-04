COMMENT: 30-year yields show reflation trade continues, to aid value vs growth debate

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - 30y Treasury yield broke through the 1.90% level again but unlike the brief break on Jan 12 the current move seems to have more staying power. Indeed, the high on Jan 12 was 1.9150% and we saw a high of 1.93% yesterday and today the high so far has been 1.94% (according to Tradeweb).

There are also similar moves beyond the Treasury curve with the 30y Bund yield today briefly turning positive for the first time since Sept 2020. The move in the US 30y has also seen a steepening of the 2s/30s curve to levels last seen in 2017 while the 5s/30s curve is the steepest since 2016.

30y Bunds are likely lagging the move on 30y Treasuries for two reasons 1) ECB NIRP policy has anchored yields at shorter/medium maturities in negative territory forcing players into duration for yield/return; and 2) the reflation trade is stronger in the US aided by fiscal stimulus expectations and vaccine rollout. Look at the divergence that has opened between market-based measures of 5y5y inflation expectations (Chart 1 below).

Chart 1:

Going hand-in-hand with the reflation trade is the rotation trade and higher yields/steeper curve is should help tilt the value vs growth debate toward value stocks. Since the US November election value had been outperforming growth modestly but recently growth has been more favoured. Chart 2 below shows the S&P500 growth vs S&P500 value performance since the US election.

Chart 2:

(Reporting by Divyang Shah)

((divyang.shah@refinitiv.com; @dshahTR))