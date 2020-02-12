COMM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.17, changing hands as high as $14.67 per share. CommScope Holding Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COMM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.52 per share, with $27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.20.

