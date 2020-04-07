Coming supply, stronger stocks push yields higher

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as the bond market mulled a looming supply deluge and Wall Street surged on hopes the coronovirus outbreak may slow down.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR was last up 8.5 basis points at 0.7629%.

Reports from Monday that the virus outbreak may be plateauing in the hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey lifted stocks for a second straight day.

On Tuesday, U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump was eyeing areas of the country where the economy could be reopened.

"We've cheapened up a little bit because of the stronger push in risk appetite for the last couple of days, taking a bit of a bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco.

She added there is also "a ton of supply" coming at the bond market with an auction of $25 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $17 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday, as well as an "astronomical amount" of debt needed to finance the $2.3 trillion federal CARES Act aimed at mitigating the economic fallout from the virus.

"That's going to keep yields from dropping precipitously, although there is not a precipitous amount they can drop anymore," Rupert said.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists said a global recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most clung to hopes for a swift rebound.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2799%, up 1.2 basis points.

Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $1.5 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

April 7 Tuesday 10:38AM New York / 1438 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

178-16/32

-2-2/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

137-172/256

-0-188/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.195

0.1984

0.028

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-48/256

0.2799

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-160/256

0.3758

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

0.5016

0.056

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-176/256

0.6709

0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

106-252/256

0.7629

0.085

30-year bond US30YT=RR

115-224/256

1.3519

0.067

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.50 2.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)

