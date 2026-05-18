Comfort Systems vs. Quanta: Which Infrastructure Stock Wins?

The infrastructure and engineering space has become one of the hottest corners of the market in 2026, driven by accelerating investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, grid modernization and electrification. Two companies standing at the center of this spending wave are Comfort Systems USA FIX and Quanta Services PWR.



Comfort Systems focuses primarily on mechanical, electrical and plumbing installation and services, with growing exposure to advanced technology and modular construction projects. Quanta, meanwhile, operates as one of the largest specialty infrastructure contractors serving electric utilities, power generation, communications and energy markets. Both companies are benefiting from surging demand tied to AI-related infrastructure expansion and large-scale capital spending programs.



Importantly, both companies are executing at a very high level. They recently delivered strong first-quarter 2026 results, expanded backlog and raised confidence in their long-term growth opportunities. Investors are now trying to determine which stock offers the better mix of growth, profitability and upside potential.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Comfort Systems Stock

Comfort Systems has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the infrastructure and engineering space thanks to its deep exposure to high-growth end markets such as data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 performance was exceptional. Revenues surged 56% year over year to $2.87 billion, while earnings more than doubled to $10.51 per share. Backlog reached a record $12.45 billion, up sharply from $6.89 billion a year ago.



Management highlighted persistent demand from technology customers, especially data center operators. During theearnings call Comfort Systems noted that advanced technology projects represented 56% of quarterly revenue and remained the company’s largest driver of pipeline and backlog.



One of Comfort Systems’ biggest strengths is its modular construction capability. The company is aggressively expanding modular capacity and expects to reach 4 million square feet of modular capability by the end of 2026. This gives Comfort Systems an advantage as hyperscalers increasingly seek faster project delivery and prefabricated solutions for AI-driven data center deployments.



The company’s execution has also been outstanding. Gross margin expanded to 26.3% in the first quarter from 22% a year earlier, while operating margin jumped to 17%. Comfort Systems is benefiting from a favorable project mix, better execution on large projects and strong operating leverage.



Another major positive is cash generation. Operating cash inflow reached nearly $389 million during the quarter compared with an outflow last year. The company also maintains a strong balance sheet, allowing it to continue investing in modular expansion and acquisitions.



Comfort Systems’ industrial exposure is another differentiator. Roughly 75% of revenue comes from industrial markets. This provides visibility and insulation from softer commercial construction trends.



Still, there are risks. Comfort Systems remains heavily exposed to large technology and industrial projects, which could create lumpiness if customer spending slows. The company is also facing much tougher comparisons in the second half of 2026 after an explosive growth period. Management itself acknowledged that same-store revenue growth is likely to moderate later this year.



In addition, the stock’s massive rally has raised expectations considerably. Investors are now demanding continued flawless execution, margin expansion and strong bookings to justify the premium valuation.

The Case for Quanta Stock

Quanta offers investors a broader and more diversified infrastructure platform with exposure across electric transmission, utility modernization, renewable energy, pipeline infrastructure, communications and large-load power solutions.



The company also delivered outstanding first-quarter 2026 results. Revenues climbed 26% year over year to a record $7.87 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $2.68 from $1.78 a year ago. Total backlog reached a record $48.5 billion.



Quanta’s biggest advantage is its unparalleled positioning within the electric infrastructure ecosystem. Management repeatedly emphasized that utilities, hyperscalers and power customers increasingly need “certainty” around execution, labor availability and supply chain management. The company believes it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of utility infrastructure, generation and large-load demand tied to AI data centers. During the quarter, Quanta highlighted a total addressable market opportunity of roughly $2.4 trillion through 2030.



Quanta is also investing aggressively to deepen its competitive moat. The company plans to invest $500-$700 million over the next several years to double power transformer manufacturing capacity and expand vertical supply chain capabilities. These investments could strengthen execution capability and improve customer stickiness over time.



Unlike Comfort Systems, Quanta benefits from exposure to utility grid modernization, transmission expansion and energy transition projects that could remain durable for many years. The company is increasingly becoming deeply integrated into customers’ multiyear planning processes, which improves visibility and long-term growth prospects.



Quanta also raised full-year 2026 guidance following the strong quarter. The company now expects revenues between $34.7 billion and $35.2 billion and adjusted EPS between $13.55 and $14.25.



However, Quanta faces its own challenges. Its business remains highly dependent on regulatory approvals, permitting timelines, customer capital budgets and utility spending cycles. Management also acknowledged that weather, supply chain disruptions, tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty could impact project timing and execution.



Additionally, Quanta’s broader exposure across infrastructure markets can sometimes dilute the extremely high-growth profile currently enjoyed by Comfort Systems in data center construction. While Quanta’s growth is highly durable, it may not deliver the same level of near-term margin expansion and earnings acceleration as FIX.

Momentum Remains Strong for Both FIX and PWR Stocks

Both stocks have massively outperformed the broader market in 2026. Comfort Systems shares have skyrocketed 113.5% year to date, while Quanta stock has surged 82.4%. In comparison, the broader Zacks Construction sector has gained 11.9%, and the S&P 500 Composite has risen 9% during the same period.



Comfort Systems’ stronger rally reflects investor enthusiasm around its data center and modular construction exposure, as well as its explosive earnings growth. However, Quanta’s performance remains highly impressive given its already much larger scale.

FIX vs PWR Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Premium Valuations Reflect Strong Growth Expectations

Neither stock looks cheap right now. Comfort Systems currently trades at 43.49X forward 12-month earnings, while Quanta trades at an even richer 51.78X forward earnings multiple. Both valuations remain far above the Zacks Construction sector average of 20.5X and the S&P 500 Composite’s 22.09X.



Comfort Systems appears relatively more attractive on valuation despite its stronger near-term earnings growth profile. Quanta’s premium likely reflects its unmatched infrastructure positioning, diversified end-market exposure and long-duration growth opportunities.



Still, both companies will need continued strong execution to sustain these elevated multiples.

FIX vs PWR Valuation (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Revisions Continue Moving Higher

Analysts' estimates revision remains strongly favorable for both companies, reinforcing bullish sentiment.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ 2026 EPS increased to $42.74 from $36.53. The estimate implies 48% year-over-year growth. Revenue is expected to rise 30.7% in 2026, followed by another 19.1% EPS growth in 2027.

FIX’s EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For Quanta, the consensus estimate for 2026 EPS increased to $13.95 from $13.13 over the past 30 days, reflecting expected growth of 29.8%. Revenue is projected to increase 21.4% in 2026, followed by 17.5% EPS growth in 2027.

PWR’s EPS Estimate



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems clearly has the stronger near-term earnings growth trajectory, though Quanta offers a more diversified and potentially steadier long-term infrastructure growth profile.

Which Stock Looks Better Positioned Now?

Both Comfort Systems and Quanta remain exceptionally well-positioned to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, electrification and large-scale industrial investment trends. Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting improving earnings expectations and favorable business momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



However, Comfort Systems appears to hold a slight edge at current levels.



The company is delivering faster revenue growth, stronger margin expansion and superior earnings acceleration. Its modular capabilities, growing data center exposure and record backlog position it extremely well for the ongoing AI infrastructure boom. Comfort Systems also trades at a lower forward earnings multiple than Quanta despite stronger projected growth.



Quanta remains an outstanding long-term infrastructure compounder with unmatched exposure to utility modernization and power infrastructure expansion. Its scale, backlog visibility and diversified solutions platform make it one of the highest-quality names in the sector.



Still, for investors seeking the stronger combination of growth momentum, profitability expansion and relative valuation support, Comfort Systems currently appears to offer slightly better upside potential.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.