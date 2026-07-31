Comfort Systems vs. MYR Group: Which Electrification Stock Is a Buy Now?

The electrification investment cycle continues to reshape the construction and engineering industry, creating significant opportunities for companies involved in electrical infrastructure, mission-critical facilities and grid modernization. As utilities expand transmission networks, data center construction accelerates and industrial customers invest in power-intensive facilities, contractors with specialized capabilities are benefiting from strong demand and expanding backlogs. Comfort Systems USA FIX and MYR Group MYRG are two well-positioned beneficiaries of these long-term trends.



While Comfort Systems has evolved into a leading provider of mechanical, electrical and modular construction services for mission-critical projects, MYR Group remains one of North America's premier electrical infrastructure contractors serving both utility and commercial markets. Both companies recently reported strong quarterly results, making this an appropriate time to compare their long-term investment potential.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Comfort Systems Stock

Comfort Systems continues to distinguish itself as one of the strongest execution stories in the construction and engineering industry. Its second-quarter 2026 performance demonstrated broad-based strength, supported by exceptional execution, sustained demand from technology customers, expanding electrical operations and growing modular construction capabilities.

Management highlighted continued strength in data center construction, while industrial customers remained the primary growth engine. Strong project execution also translated into expanding profitability, robust cash generation and another record backlog, providing excellent visibility into future revenues. The recent Hunt Electric acquisition further strengthens the company's electrical contracting platform while expanding its geographic reach.



Comfort Systems is also benefiting from favorable industry dynamics beyond traditional HVAC contracting. Technology projects now represent the largest portion of its revenue mix, while modular construction continues to gain traction as customers seek faster project delivery. Management expects these markets to remain healthy well into 2027, supported by historically strong project pipelines and expanding manufacturing capacity for modular solutions. Combined with its decentralized operating model, disciplined project selection and strong balance sheet, the company appears well-positioned to capitalize on continued infrastructure spending.



The primary challenge is valuation. Investors have already rewarded the company for its outstanding execution, leaving less room for disappointment if project activity moderates or margins normalize. Continued rapid expansion also requires effective labor management and successful integration of acquisitions to sustain current profitability levels.

The Case for MYR Group Stock

MYR Group offers investors direct exposure to one of the strongest long-term infrastructure themes: electric grid modernization. Utilities continue investing heavily in transmission, substations and distribution networks as electricity demand rises from artificial intelligence, electrification and renewable energy integration. At the same time, MYR's Commercial & Industrial business is benefiting from growing demand across data centers, manufacturing, clean energy and transportation infrastructure.



The company's second-quarter 2026 results reflected healthy execution across both operating segments. Commercial & Industrial delivered particularly strong momentum, supported by fixed-price project activity, while Transmission & Distribution continued to benefit from utility infrastructure investments. Productivity improvements, favorable project closeouts and disciplined execution supported higher profitability. Record backlog, healthy bidding activity and the acquisition of Valley Electric and Comet Electric further strengthen MYR's growth outlook by expanding both its capabilities and geographic footprint.



Management also emphasized that utilities continue prioritizing long-term transmission and distribution investments as electricity demand increases. Recent large project awards across transmission and substations reinforce MYR's competitive positioning, while its balanced exposure to utility and commercial markets reduces dependence on any single end market.



Nevertheless, MYR faces greater earnings variability than Comfort Systems because a larger portion of its business depends on project timing, customer spending decisions and execution across large utility contracts. While management remains optimistic, its revenue growth outlook is comparatively more moderate, and margin expansion is likely to remain more incremental than that of Comfort Systems.

Market Performance Shows Strong Investor Confidence

Both companies have significantly outperformed the broader market this year, reflecting investors' enthusiasm toward electrification and infrastructure spending. Comfort Systems has been the clear leader, with shares surging 81.9% year to date (YTD), well ahead of MYR Group's 51.4% gain and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's 6.7% increase.

FIX vs MYRG Price Performance (YTD)



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Among other electrification and engineering contractors, Quanta Services PWR has gained 55.9% YTD, while EMCOR Group EME has rallied 31.2%. Although both peers have delivered solid returns, Comfort Systems continues to lead the group, reflecting investor confidence in its exceptional execution, expanding technology exposure and accelerating earnings growth.

Premium Multiple Reflects Superior Growth

Comfort Systems trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 34.79X, noticeably above MYR Group's 26.92X. At first glance, MYR appears more attractively valued.



However, the premium assigned to Comfort Systems appears justified given its faster earnings growth, stronger cash generation, expanding margins and significantly larger backlog growth. Investors are willing to pay a higher multiple because the company has consistently converted strong end-market demand into superior profitability.

FIX vs MYRG Valuation (P/E F12M)



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Compared with other infrastructure contractors, Comfort Systems trades above EMCOR, which is valued at 25.52X forward earnings, but below Quanta at 42.57X. This places Comfort Systems in the middle of the peer group, suggesting the market recognizes its superior growth profile while still assigning the highest premium to Quanta's utility and energy infrastructure franchise.

Earnings Estimate Trends Favor Comfort Systems

Analyst revisions further reinforce the difference between the two companies. During the past seven days, the consensus estimate for Comfort Systems have moved sharply higher, with 2026 earnings per share (EPS) increasing from $43.09 to $45.48 and 2027 EPS rising from $52.93 to $57.27. Analysts currently expect 57.5% earnings growth in 2026, followed by another 25.9% increase in 2027, supported by strong revenue expansion.

FIX Estimate Revision Trend



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MYR Group's estimate trend has been comparatively stable. The 2026 EPS estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $11.43, while the 2027 estimate increased modestly from $12.48 to $12.91. Earnings are projected to grow 51.8% in 2026 before moderating to 13% growth in 2027.

MYRG Estimate Revision Trend



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The stronger upward revisions for Comfort Systems indicate greater analyst confidence in the company's near-term earnings trajectory.

Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Both companies remain attractive ways to participate in the long-term electrification theme. MYR Group offers solid exposure to transmission infrastructure, utility modernization and commercial electrical construction, supported by record backlog, strategic acquisitions and favorable industry fundamentals. However, its earnings outlook appears more moderate, and it currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Comfort Systems stands out because it combines exceptional operational execution with stronger margin expansion, rapidly growing technology and modular construction exposure, record backlog, outstanding cash generation and more favorable earnings estimate revisions. These strengths are reflected in its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Although FIX trades at a higher valuation, its superior growth profile, stronger execution and improving earnings outlook justify that premium. For investors seeking the best combination of growth, profitability and long-term upside in the electrification space, Comfort Systems appears to be the better investment today.

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MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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