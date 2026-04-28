Comfort Systems vs. EMCOR: Which HVAC Stock Is the Better Buy?

The HVAC and building systems space has become one of the more attractive corners of the U.S. construction market, helped by data center expansion, manufacturing reshoring, energy-efficiency upgrades and rising demand for complex mechanical and electrical systems. Two leading public names benefiting from these trends are Comfort Systems USA FIX and EMCOR Group EME.



Both companies have built strong national platforms with exposure to mechanical contracting, electrical work, service operations and industrial end markets. Each has also demonstrated strong execution, expanding margins and record backlogs. That makes the comparison timely for investors seeking quality industrial growth names.



Yet the stocks differ in valuation, growth profile, scale and earnings momentum. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

Share Price Momentum Comparison

Both stocks have significantly outperformed broader markets, reflecting investor confidence in secular demand trends and strong execution.



Comfort Systems stock has surged 92.2% year to date, substantially ahead of EMCOR’s 44.7% gain. Both also outpaced the broader Zacks Construction sector’s 13.4% advance YTD and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 4.8% rise.



Comfort Systems clearly wins on momentum, but such sharp outperformance often raises the hurdle for future returns.

FIX vs EME Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Check: Premium vs Reasonable Price

Valuation is where the gap becomes meaningful.



Comfort Systems trades at 46.2X forward 12-month earnings, more than double the Zacks Construction sector average of 21.72X and well above the S&P 500’s 22.12X. EMCOR trades at 30.42X forward earnings. While still premium-priced, EMCOR is far cheaper than FIX.



Comfort Systems deserves a premium because of stronger growth, but EMCOR offers a more balanced risk-reward profile at current levels.

FIX vs EME Valuation – P/E F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for Comfort Systems Stock

Comfort Systems has emerged as one of the strongest growth stories in the engineering and HVAC contracting space. The company’s first-quarter 2026 results were exceptional, with revenue soaring 56% year over year to $2.87 billion and earnings per share more than doubling to $10.51. Management highlighted 51% same-store revenue growth, showing that the expansion was not solely acquisition-driven.



Its backlog reached a record $12.45 billion, up sharply from $6.89 billion a year earlier. Management said technology customers remained a key driver, with advanced technology markets — led largely by data centers — accounting for 56% of revenue in the quarter. That positions Comfort Systems directly in one of the fastest-growing construction themes in America.



Another strength is profitability. Gross margin expanded to 26.3% from 22.0%, while operating margin jumped to 17.0% from 11.4%. Favorable project closeouts helped, but the results also reflect strong project selection, modular fabrication capabilities and operating leverage. Comfort Systems continues to invest heavily in modular capacity, with plans to reach 4 million square feet by the end of 2026. That should support efficiency and labor productivity over time.



The challenges are mainly valuation and expectations. After a 92.2% year-to-date rally, FIX trades at a rich 46.2X forward earnings. That premium leaves little room for execution missteps, slower bookings or normalization in data center demand. Management also noted tougher comparisons in the second half of 2026, which could moderate growth rates.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

EMCOR offers investors a different mix: larger scale, broader diversification and more balanced end-market exposure. The company generated a record 2025 revenue of $16.99 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $25.87, while fourth-quarter revenue rose 19.7% to $4.51 billion. EMCOR also posted record remaining performance obligations (RPOs) of $13.25 billion entering 2026.



One of EMCOR’s biggest advantages is diversity. Beyond data centers, the company has strong positions in healthcare, institutional, manufacturing, water/wastewater, building services and industrial turnaround work. Management noted that growth in RPOs was led by network & communications, institutional, water/wastewater and manufacturing markets. This broader mix may help smooth results if one end market cools.



EMCOR is also executing at a high level. In fourth-quarter 2025, adjusted operating margin reached 9.7%, while its electrical and mechanical construction units continued producing margins above historical averages. The acquisition of Miller Electric also expands its presence in the Southeast and Texas — two attractive growth regions.



Another plus is capital allocation. EMCOR ended 2025 with $1.1 billion in cash, repurchased roughly $580 million in stock during the year and raised its dividend.



The main challenge is the growth pace. EMCOR’s 2026 consensus revenue growth of 6.4% and EPS growth of 9.2% trail Comfort Systems materially. That suggests EMCOR may be transitioning from a hyper-growth phase to steadier compounding.

Earnings Estimate Momentum: FIX vs EME

Estimate revisions remain favorable for both companies, a positive signal.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ 2026 EPS increased to $37.06 from $36.60, implying 28.3% growth. Revenue is expected to rise 24.2%.

FIX Stock Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For EMCOR, the 2026 EPS estimate edged up to $28.24 from $28.23, implying 9.2% growth, while revenues are projected to increase 6.4%.

EME Stock Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Both are high-quality names benefiting from long-term trends in data centers, electrification, industrial construction and building modernization.



Comfort Systems is the faster-growth story with stronger recent momentum, rising backlog and exceptional margins. However, much of that optimism appears reflected in its stretched valuation.



EMCOR looks like the better buy now. It offers strong execution, diversified end markets, solid backlog visibility, shareholder-friendly capital returns and a meaningfully lower valuation. Importantly, EMCOR also carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), versus Comfort Systems’ Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For investors seeking maximum growth, FIX remains compelling. But for better upside potential adjusted for valuation and risk, EMCOR stock appears to have the edge today.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.