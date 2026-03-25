Comfort Systems vs. AECOM: Which Infra Play is the Smarter Buy?

The demand for AI solutions and data center-related infrastructure is proving to be the core growth pillar for infrastructure solution providers like Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX and AECOM ACM. The peak position of the United States’ public funding program has fueled the already outperforming market demand despite lingering inflation risks and geopolitical unrest.



Comfort Systems offers comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services serving commercial, industrial and institutional end markets. On the other hand, AECOM provides professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government, as well as those in environmental, energy and water businesses.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Comfort Systems Stock

Comfort Systems is gaining from a robust public spending scenario in the United States, mainly due to its exposure to large-scale projects. Strong project activity and robust execution across its mechanical and electrical businesses are the main highlights, thanks to modular expansion and substantial organic construction and service growth.



Notably, the Technology end market, which is dominated by data center work, was 45% of FIX’s 2025 revenues, an increase from 33% in 2024. Currently, the company’s modular capacity is about 3 million square feet, which is expected to increase to approximately 4 million square feet by the end of 2026, with planned additions in Texas and North Carolina. The company is consistently working on expanding its modular footprint, alongside investing in technology, equipment and training for its amazing workforce.



Besides, the acquisitions of Feyen-Zylstra Holdings, LLC (Michigan) and Meisner Electric, Inc. (Florida) are an encouraging step toward expanding its market footprint. The transactions were made on Oct. 1, 2025, and are included in FIX’s Electrical segment. In 2025, the company’s consolidated revenues grew 29.5% year over year, which included a 3.4% increase related to the Feyen Zylstra, Meisner, Right Way, Century, Summit and J&S acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2025, backlog stood at $11.94 billion, up year over year by 99.3% from $5.99 billion. Within the total backlog, the Mechanical Segment contributed 75.6% while the Electrical Segment contributed 24.4%.



The operational momentum, disciplined bidding and favorable project mix continue to fuel growth for Comfort Systems. In 2025, the company paid its shareholders $217.9 million through share repurchases and $68.8 million through dividends. Also, it declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share ($2.80 per share annually), reflecting 16.7% growth. It is payable on March 17, 2026, to stockholders as of March 6.

The Case for AECOM Stock

Besides witnessing strong public infrastructure momentum in the US, AECOM is also gaining from similar market trends outside the national borders. The recent 10-year infrastructure strategy announcement by the U.K. government highlights investments of GBP 725 billion across key sectors, including transportation, water and energy, reflecting heightened opportunities for the company in the upcoming term. Moreover, in Australia, ACM’s backlog reached a new multiyear high, supported by its selection as the delivery partner for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



In the domestic market, AECOM is also leveraging incentives from the "One Big Beautiful Bill" and ongoing "resharing" initiatives, which are creating new opportunities with several years of visibility ahead. Furthermore, national defense budgets are meaningfully increasing, with defense now representing approximately 10% of AECOM's NSR. During the fiscal first quarter of 2026, NSR grew 2.7% on an adjusted basis to $1.85 billion, with NSR in the Americas segments growing year over year by 9%. As of the fiscal first quarter of 2026, the total backlog was $25.96 billion, up 8.7% from $23.88 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. For the long term, the company aims to achieve 5-8% organic NSR growth annually, projecting a margin run-rate exceeding 20% by fiscal 2028.



Notably, AECOM has spent the past 18 months building a dedicated AI ecosystem through hiring specialists, partnerships and targeted acquisitions. It is now deploying AI-powered engineering models (AI agents) across projects aimed at accelerating design timelines, improving accuracy and cutting project costs by 10-20% through optimized designs. ACM is combining AI capabilities with its design, program management and advisory services to capture a larger share of client spending across the full project lifecycle. This “end-to-end” model strengthens its role in planning, designing and executing complex data center and AI infrastructure projects worldwide.



However, risks remain because, as AI investments are still ramping up, benefits may take time to fully materialize. Nonetheless, with a clear focus on high-margin advisory services, AECOM’s AI strategy, alongside market trends, is expected to support sustained profitability in the upcoming period.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the past six months, Comfort Systems’ share price performance stands significantly above AECOM’s and the broader Construction sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, over the last five years, Comfort Systems has been trading above AECOM on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, from these technical indicators, it can be deduced that FIX stock offers an incremental growth trend but with a premium valuation, while ACM stock offers a declining growth trend with a discounted valuation.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends: FIX vs. ACM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates 26.7% and 12% year-over-year growth, respectively. The 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have moved up in the past 30 days.

FIX's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings estimate for ACM’s fiscal 2026 has trended upward in the past 60 days, while those for fiscal 2027 have moved up in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 13.5% and 12%, respectively.

ACM's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of FIX & ACM Stocks

Comfort Systems’ trailing 12-month ROE of 48.5% significantly exceeds AECOM’s average, underscoring its efficiency in generating shareholder returns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock to Pick Now: FIX or ACM?

Comfort Systems and AECOM are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for AI-driven infrastructure and data centers. However, their investment appeal differs in terms of growth intensity and risk-reward balance.



Comfort Systems, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), exuberates growth momentum, driven by its deep exposure to late-stage data center construction and modular expansion. Strong execution, disciplined bidding and margin expansion have further boosted profitability. Upward earnings estimate revisions and a high ROE position reinforce confidence in the near-term upside of FIX stock, albeit at a premium valuation.



Conversely, AECOM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), offers a more diversified and globally balanced growth profile. Its $25.96 billion backlog, expanding opportunities across theglobal marketand increasing exposure to defense and advisory services provide steady long-term visibility. However, with a comparatively lower EPS growth trajectory, ACM stock does not offer near-term upside, but rather a long-term opportunity.



Thus, for investors seeking higher growth and stronger near-term upside, FIX stock appears the better pick compared with ACM stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.