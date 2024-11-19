News & Insights

Comfort Systems USA upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

November 19, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

UBS upgraded Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $525, up from $396. The firm expects cyclical tailwinds in manufacturing and datacenters, combined 60% of the company’s revenue, to support continued double-digit organic growth in the next two years. Meanwhile, Comfort Systems should also maintain recent strong EBIT margins of 10%, resulting in 15%-20% earnings growth over the next two years as a base case, with capital deployment being an upside driver, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS believes achieving this algorithm can result in a 15%-20% upside to shares over the next year.

