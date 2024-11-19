Comfort Systems USA upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $525, up from $396. The firm expects cyclical tailwinds in manufacturing and datacenters, combined 60% of the company’s revenue, to support continued double-digit organic growth in the next two years. Meanwhile, Comfort Systems should also maintain recent strong EBIT margins of 10%, resulting in 15%-20% earnings growth over the next two years as a base case, with capital deployment being an upside driver, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS believes achieving this algorithm can result in a 15%-20% upside to shares over the next year.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.