News & Insights

Markets
FIX

Comfort Systems USA To Acquire Summit Industrial Construction For Undisclosed Terms

January 02, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Houston, Texas-based Summit Industrial Construction, LLC. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Summit is a specialty industrial mechanical contractor offering engineering, design-assist and turnkey, direct hire construction services of modular systems serving the advanced technology, power, and industrial sectors.

Initially, Summit is expected to contribute annualized revenues of approximately $360 million to $400 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $30 million to $45 million.

In light of the amortization expense, Summit is expected to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to earnings per share in 2024 and 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.