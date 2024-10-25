Comfort Systems USA sees 2025 revenue up high single or low double digits

11:29 EDT Comfort Systems USA (FIX) sees 2025 revenue up high single or low double digits
- Comfort Systems USA raises quarterly dividend to 35c per share from 30c
- Comfort Systems USA reports Q3 EPS $4.09, consensus $3.97
- FIX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Comfort Systems USA management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Comfort Systems USA management to meet with KeyBanc
