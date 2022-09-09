Comfort Systems USA, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIX) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Comfort Systems USA's (NYSE:FIX) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Comfort Systems USA's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comfort Systems USA is:

24% = US$213m ÷ US$897m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Comfort Systems USA's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Comfort Systems USA has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Comfort Systems USA's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Comfort Systems USA's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:FIX Past Earnings Growth September 9th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Comfort Systems USA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Comfort Systems USA Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Comfort Systems USA has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that it has the remaining 89% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Comfort Systems USA is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Comfort Systems USA is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Comfort Systems USA's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

