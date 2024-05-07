Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Comfort Systems (FIX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $337.33 in the previous session. Comfort Systems has gained 63.2% since the start of the year compared to the 10.7% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 14.1% return for the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 25, 2024, Comfort Systems reported EPS of $2.69 versus consensus estimate of $2.26.

Valuation Metrics

Comfort Systems may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Comfort Systems has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 33.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 30.3X versus its peer group's average of 28.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Comfort Systems fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Comfort Systems shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.