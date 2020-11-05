Dividends
FIX

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.32, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIX was $46.32, representing a -20.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.14 and a 68.19% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

FIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). FIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports FIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 17.33%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

