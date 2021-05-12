Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $86.12, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIX was $86.12, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.53 and a 212.71% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

FIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). FIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports FIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.07%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 23.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIX at 3.15%.

