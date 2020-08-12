Dividends
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FIX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.3, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIX was $54.3, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.57 and a 97.17% increase over the 52 week low of $27.54.

FIX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). FIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports FIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 16.5%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FIX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 52.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FIX at 3.38%.

