Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $291.62 million, or $8.25 per share. This compares with $146.24 million, or $4.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $2.450 billion from $1.812 billion last year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $291.62 Mln. vs. $146.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.25 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.450 Bln vs. $1.812 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.