Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $230.85 million, or $6.53 per share. This compares with $134.01 million, or $3.74 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $2.173 billion from $1.810 billion last year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $230.85 Mln. vs. $134.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.53 vs. $3.74 last year. -Revenue: $2.173 Bln vs. $1.810 Bln last year.

