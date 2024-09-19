Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Comfort Systems (FIX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $368.41 in the previous session. Comfort Systems has gained 73.4% since the start of the year compared to the 21.2% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 29.3% return for the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 25, 2024, Comfort Systems reported EPS of $3.74 versus consensus estimate of $3.11.

For the current fiscal year, Comfort Systems is expected to post earnings of $13.79 per share on $6.74 billion in revenues. This represents a 57.78% change in EPS on a 29.44% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $15.31 per share on $7.37 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.06% and 9.4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Comfort Systems may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Comfort Systems has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 35.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 32.2X versus its peer group's average of 32.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Comfort Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Comfort Systems fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Comfort Systems shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FIX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FIX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is AAON, Inc. (AAON). AAON has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. AAON, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 14.81%, and for the current fiscal year, AAON is expected to post earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Shares of AAON, Inc. have gained 5.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 42.42X and a P/CF of 34.6X.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FIX and AAON, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

