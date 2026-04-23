Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $370.37 million, or $10.51 per share. This compares with $169.28 million, or $4.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 56.5% to $2.865 billion from $1.831 billion last year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $370.37 Mln. vs. $169.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.51 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue: $2.865 Bln vs. $1.831 Bln last year.

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