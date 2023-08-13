Comfort Systems USA (FRA:9CF) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 172.93

The average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA (FRA:9CF) has been revised to 172.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 160.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 160.62 to a high of 185.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from the latest reported closing price of 149.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9CF is 0.34%, an increase of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 42,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 21.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,533K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,198K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 19.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 23.57% over the last quarter.

