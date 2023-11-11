Comfort Systems USA (FRA:9CF) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 188.62

The average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA (FRA:9CF) has been revised to 188.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 178.72 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 178.55 to a high of 200.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.09% from the latest reported closing price of 152.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9CF is 0.35%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 43,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,505K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 4.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,361K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,847K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing a decrease of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,267K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 1,669.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,117K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9CF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

