Is Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Comfort Systems (FIX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Comfort Systems is one of 90 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Comfort Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FIX has gained about 46.5% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Comfort Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's current year EPS has increased 25.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Comfort Systems belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.5% so far this year, so FIX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +54.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Comfort Systems and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

