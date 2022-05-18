Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.76, changing hands as high as $87.82 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $67.91 per share, with $103.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.10.

