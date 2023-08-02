Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Price Target Increased by 12.08% to 189.21

The average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has been revised to 189.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.08% from the prior estimate of 168.81 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 175.74 to a high of 202.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from the latest reported closing price of 173.97 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.34%, an increase of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 43,114K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 21.16% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,533K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 31.86% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 2,198K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 32.99% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 19.32% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 23.57% over the last quarter.
Comfort Systems USA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.
Additional reading:
- Quality People. Building Solutions. NYSE: FIX August 1, 2023
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
- Quality People. Building Solutions. NYSE: FIX May 2, 2023
- COMFORT SYSTEMS USA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.