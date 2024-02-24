Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Price Target Increased by 11.81% to 231.80

The average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has been revised to 231.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.81% from the prior estimate of 207.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 266.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.94% from the latest reported closing price of 279.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.36%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 43,881K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,416K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 3.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,279K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,702K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,255K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,146K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

