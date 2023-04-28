Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Comfort Systems USA said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on May 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $148.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 9.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 42,707K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is 166.60. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of 148.85.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,449MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,650K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 9.00% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,276K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,033K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,086K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 9.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 921K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

