COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Earnings Results: $FIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA ($FIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $4.09 per share, beating estimates of $3.73 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $1,867,800,000, beating estimates of $1,786,337,217 by $81,462,783.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Insider Trading Activity

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Government Contracts

We have seen $338,431 of award payments to $FIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.