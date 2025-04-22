COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Earnings Preview: Recent $FIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA ($FIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,783,767,777 and earnings of $3.74 per share.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Insider Trading Activity

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Government Contracts

We have seen $356,863 of award payments to $FIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

