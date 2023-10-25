Comfort Systems USA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.11, changing hands as low as $152.55 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $109.20 per share, with $192.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.50.

