Comfort Systems USA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIX

In trading on Monday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.93, changing hands as low as $84.23 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $67.91 per share, with $103.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.05.

