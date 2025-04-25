Comfort Systems USA Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FIX

In trading on Friday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $388.13, changing hands as high as $412.50 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $272.925 per share, with $553.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $398.74.

