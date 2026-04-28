Comfort Systems USA (BIT:1FIX) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 1,614.40

The average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA (BIT:1FIX) has been revised to €1,614.40 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of €1,465.75 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1,441.16 to a high of €1,787.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from the latest reported closing price of €1,494.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an decrease of 373 owner(s) or 25.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FIX is 0.20%, an increase of 49.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.88% to 33,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,641K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIX by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,186K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIX by 51.55% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,020K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares , representing an increase of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIX by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 707K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIX by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 669K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing a decrease of 24.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIX by 9.86% over the last quarter.

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