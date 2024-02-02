Comfort Systems USA Acquires J & S Mechanical Contractors - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has acquired J & S Mechanical Contractors, Inc. headquartered in West Jordan, Utah. It provides mechanical construction services to commercial and industrial sectors across the Mountain West region of the United States.

Comfort Systems said, initially, J & S is expected to contribute annualized revenues of approximately $145 million to $160 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $12 million to $15 million. J & S is anticipated to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to earnings per share in 2024 and 2025, the company said.

