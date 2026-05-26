Comfort Systems USA Achieves #33 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Williams

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) has taken over the #33 spot from Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Comfort Systems USA Inc versus Williams Cos Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FIX plotted in blue; WMB plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FIX vs. WMB:

FIX is currently trading up about 3.5%, while WMB is down about 1.8% midday Tuesday.

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Further FIX Research:

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