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FIX

Comfort Systems USA Achieves #33 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Williams

May 26, 2026 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) has taken over the #33 spot from Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Comfort Systems USA Inc versus Williams Cos Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FIX plotted in blue; WMB plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FIX vs. WMB:

FIX,WMB Relative Performance Chart

FIX is currently trading up about 3.5%, while WMB is down about 1.8% midday Tuesday.

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Further FIX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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FIX
WMB

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