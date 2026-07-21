Is Comfort Systems Stock Worth Buying Before Q2 Earnings?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.2% and 18.1%, respectively. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.51 grew a whopping 121.3% from $4.75 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $2.87 billion also increased 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.



FIX’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Placed for FIX Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS has increased to $10.38 from $10.30 over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates 59% growth from the year-ago EPS of $6.53. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, indicating a 35.4% year-over-year increase.



For 2025, Comfort Systems is expected to register a 30.6% increase from a year ago in revenues. Its EPS is expected to grow 49.2% from a year ago. Below is what to expect from the FIX stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Likely to Have Defined FIX’s Q2 Performance

Strong Backlog Likely Supported Revenues: Comfort Systems’ second-quarter 2026 revenues are expected to have remained robust, supported by continued execution of its record backlog and sustained demand from technology customers. Management indicated that data centers continue to dominate the company’s pipeline and backlog, providing strong revenue visibility entering the quarter. Demand from semiconductor manufacturing, industrial projects, healthcare, education and government markets is also likely to have supported project activity. The company’s nationwide footprint, expanding modular capabilities and strong execution across mechanical and electrical operations are expected to have further aided revenue conversion.



Segment-Wise: Comfort Systems operates through two main segments — Mechanical and Electrical. For second-quarter 2026, Comfort Systems’ Mechanical segment (which accounted for 73.3% of total revenues in 2025) is expected to have benefited from healthy demand for HVAC, piping, modular fabrication and process systems tied to data centers and advanced manufacturing projects. Continued investment in modular production capacity likely supported project execution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $2.12 billion for the second quarter, up from $1.64 billion reported a year ago.



The Electrical segment (26.7%) is also expected to have delivered strong growth, driven by demand for power distribution and controls work associated with hyperscale data centers and other mission-critical facilities. The recently announced electrical acquisition is unlikely to have materially affected second-quarter results but should strengthen the business over time. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $800 million for the second quarter, up from $534.6 million reported a year ago.



Margins Likely Healthy: Margins are expected to have remained healthy in the second quarter. Management expects gross margins to stay within the strong ranges achieved in recent quarters, supported by disciplined project selection, favorable project execution, pricing discipline and operating leverage. Continued investments in modular manufacturing should enhance long-term efficiency, though labor availability remains the company's primary operational constraint rather than demand.



Overall, management did not issue specific second-quarter guidance but expressed confidence in the business outlook. It continues to expect full-year 2026 same-store revenue growth in the mid- to high-20% range, supported by persistent customer demand, strong bookings, expanding modular capacity and record backlog.

What the Zacks Model Says for FIX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Comfort Systems this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



FIX’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FIX’s Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance

FIX stock has surged 83.4% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems sits at a critical execution layer of the AI-driven data center and technology infrastructure boom, competing with Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, Carrier Global Corp. CARR and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME across distinct but overlapping segments. So far this year, FIX has also outperformed these market players, of which Quanta and Carrier Global have gained 49.9% and 26.8%, respectively, while EMCOR has gained 21.6%. It has also comfortably exceeded the gains of these major peers, suggesting investors’ continued reward for Comfort Systems for its strong exposure to high-growth end markets, particularly AI data centers, advanced manufacturing and mission-critical infrastructure.

FIX’s Valuation Trend

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.28, as evidenced by the chart below.

FIX’s Valuation vs Industry (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At 35.28x forward 12-month earnings, FIX trades above Carrier Global (22.42X) and EMCOR (23.74X), indicating investors are willing to pay a higher multiple for its superior growth outlook and execution. However, it is not the most expensive stock among the peer group, as Quanta commands an even richer multiple of 41.1X.

Conclusion

Despite its premium valuation, Comfort Systems appears well positioned heading into its second-quarter results. The company continues to benefit from record backlog, robust demand from AI data centers, semiconductor and mission-critical infrastructure projects, healthy margins and favorable earnings estimate revisions. Its expanding modular manufacturing capabilities, disciplined project selection and strong same-store revenue growth outlook further reinforce confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. The company's industry-leading execution has also translated into significant stock outperformance versus both peers and the broader market, making FIX a stock investors should continue holding ahead of its second-quarter 2026 earnings release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.