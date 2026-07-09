Comfort Systems Stock Surges 81% YTD: Buy, Hold or Take Profits?

Comfort Systems USA FIX has rewarded shareholders with an exceptional 80.5% year-to-date return, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry's 37% gain, the Zacks Construction sector's 11.6% rise and the S&P 500's 9.9% advance, as shown below.

FIX Price Performance (YTD)



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Strong execution, record financial results and sustained demand for data centers, semiconductor facilities and other mission-critical infrastructure have fueled the rally.



With the stock significantly outperforming the market, investors now face an important question: should they continue buying Comfort Systems, hold their positions, or take some profits after the impressive run?

AI Infrastructure Continues to Fuel Growth for FIX Stock

Comfort Systems remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing AI infrastructure investment cycle. The company provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing solutions for mission-critical facilities, making it a key contractor for hyperscale data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants, pharmaceutical facilities and advanced manufacturing projects.



The first quarter of 2026 highlighted this momentum. Revenues climbed 56.5% year over year to $2.87 billion, with technology projects contributing 56% of total revenues and manufacturing accounting for another 19%. Management also continues to see healthy demand from healthcare, education and government customers. Longer-term trends, including AI infrastructure spending, onshoring, modular construction and service expansion, continue to support the growth outlook.

Comfort Systems’ Record Backlog Supports Future Growth

Comfort Systems continues to build one of the strongest backlogs in the industry. Backlog reached a record $12.45 billion at the end of the first quarter, increasing from $11.94 billion at the end of 2025 and nearly doubling from a year ago. Despite completing more work than ever, bookings remained strong, particularly from technology customers, reflecting sustained demand across its core markets.



The company is also investing aggressively to expand its modular manufacturing capabilities. Management remains on track to reach roughly four million square feet of modular capacity by the end of 2026 while evaluating further expansion opportunities. Combined with its nationwide footprint and more than 23,000 employees, Comfort Systems appears well-positioned to capture future growth.

Strong Execution Is Driving Higher Profits for FIX

Comfort Systems continues to convert robust demand into improving profitability. Gross margin expanded to 26.3% in the first quarter from 22% in the prior-year quarter, supported by strong project execution and favorable change orders. Operating margin improved to 17% from 11.4%, while earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled to $10.51. Operating cash flow reached $388.8 million, a sharp improvement from the prior-year cash outflow.



The balance sheet remains another key strength. The company ended the quarter with more than $1 billion in cash and only $39 million of debt, providing flexibility to invest in acquisitions, expand capacity and increase shareholder returns. During the quarter, Comfort Systems also raised its quarterly dividend and announced another electrical contracting acquisition, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

FIX Stock’s Estimates Still Reflect Healthy Growth

Analysts continue to expect another year of strong financial performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 2026 EPS of $43.08, representing growth of 49.2%, followed by another 22.1% increase in 2027.

FIX’s EPS Estimates



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Revenues are expected to increase 30.5% in 2026 and 16.9% in 2027. While earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past month, they continue to indicate confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

FIX’s Revenue Estimates



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Wall Street sentiment also remains favorable. Nine of the 11 analysts covering the stock rate it a Strong Buy, resulting in an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.36. The average price target of $2,115.29 implies nearly 26% upside from current levels. Comfort Systems also carries a VGM Score of B.

FIX Stock’s Premium Valuation Is the Main Concern

The biggest challenge for investors is no longer business performance but valuation. Comfort Systems trades at 35.08 times forward 12-month earnings, above the industry average of 27.98 times and well above its five-year median multiple of 22.46 times. Although the stock remains below its five-year peak valuation, investors are paying a considerably higher multiple than they have historically.

FIX Stock’s Valuation (P/E F12M)



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After an 80% rally this year, expectations have become elevated. Any moderation in data center spending, project execution or margins could pressure the stock because much of the company's strong outlook appears reflected in the current valuation.

Labor Constraints and End-Market Mix Bear Watching

Comfort Systems also faces execution risks. The company operates in a labor-intensive business where attracting and retaining skilled workers remains a challenge. In addition, advanced technology projects now account for more than half of total revenue. Although AI-driven infrastructure spending remains strong, increased dependence on one end market could create volatility if customer investment slows.

How Comfort Systems Compares With Competitors

Comfort Systems competes with EMCOR Group EME in mechanical, electrical and building services, Sterling Infrastructure STRL in semiconductor and data center construction and Quanta Services PWR in electrical contracting and integrated infrastructure projects.



Among these companies, Sterling has delivered the strongest year-to-date return at 115.8%, followed by Comfort Systems at 80.5%, Quanta at 57.9% and EMCOR at 25.7%.



While Comfort Systems has significantly outperformed Quanta and EMCOR, its valuation also reflects that strength. EMCOR trades at 24.67X forward 12M earnings, Sterling at 29.22X, Comfort Systems at 35.08X and Quanta at 43.56X. This places Comfort Systems between Sterling and Quanta, suggesting investors continue to reward its superior growth prospects while stopping short of assigning the sector's highest valuation.

Buy, Hold or Take Profits for FIX Stock?

Comfort Systems remains one of the highest-quality companies in the engineering and construction space. Record backlog, expanding margins, a strong balance sheet and sustained demand from AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing projects continue to support its long-term growth story.



However, following an 80.5% year-to-date rally, the stock now trades at a meaningful premium to both the industry and its historical valuation. With earnings estimates stable over the past month, much of the near-term optimism appears priced into the shares.



Given these factors, the current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) looks appropriate. Existing shareholders can continue holding the stock as the business fundamentals remain strong. New investors, however, may benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point or another earnings-driven catalyst before building new positions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.